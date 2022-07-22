Prime Video has announced its fantasy drama, The Wheel of Time, is getting a Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The screen adaptation of Robert Jordan's series of novels, which stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney , premiered in 2021.

Season 2 is expected to air later this year.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," showrunner Rafe Judkins said in a statement Thursday.

"The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

The show takes place in a world where¯magic exists¯and¯only certain women are allowed to access it. Its ensemble includes Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski and Marcus Rutherford.