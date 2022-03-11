Rosali­a shared a texting goof involving her friend and fellow singer Harry Styles during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 28-year-old Spanish singer discussed on Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show how Styles tried texting her after she changed her phone number.

Rosali­a said she often changes her phone number so she can focus on work. She failed to inform her friends, however, including Styles.

"He sent me this screenshot in the DMs, in the Instagram DMs, saying, 'Your texts are confusing,'" Rosali­a said while showing the photo.

Styles thought he was texting Rosali­a about a clip of a new song she had sent him, but actually reached a random person who now has Rosali­a's old phone number.

In the text exchange, Styles complimented Rosali­a's song, saying, "This is beautiful." The random person responded, "I know my darling," prompting Styles to answer, "Love it." The person then said, "Love you," to which Styles responded, "Love you toooooooo."

The random person then wrote, "Haha sorry. You're wrong. I don't know who you are," leading Styles to say, "I'm confused." The person then shut the conversation down.

"This number belongs to someone before. But now it's my number. So don't bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks," the person wrote.

Rosali­a and Styles collaborated on Styles' music video for "Adore You," which features Rosali­a as narrator. The video was released in December 2019.

Rosali­a will release her third studio album, Motomami, on March 18. She said on The Tonight Show that the title, Motomami, references a certain "energy."