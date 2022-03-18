Rosali­a is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old Spanish singer released her third studio album, Motomami, on Friday.

Motomami features the new single "Candy" and 15 other songs: "Saoko," "La Fama" featuring the Weeknd, "Buleri­as," "Chicken Teriyaki," "Hentai," "Bizcochito," "G3 N15," "Diablo," "Delirio de Grandeza," "Cuuuuuuuuuute," "Como un G," "Abcdegf," "La Combi Versace" featuring Tokischa and "Sakura."

Motomami is Rosali­a's first album since El Mal Querer, released in November 2018. She said in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that the new album reflects her playful side.

"I feel like I haven't done that in the other albums. Also, they were much more serious if that makes sense," the singer said. "And I think that in this one, I was like, 'I really want to find a way to allow my sense of humor to be present.'"

"I used to be a lot like that when I was a kid and I was like, 'Why did I forget that I'm very playful?' So it's like this has to be a part of an album if I'm making an album right now and that's how I'm feeling," she added.

Rosali­a said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week that the album title, Motomami, references a certain "energy." She also shared a story involving a texting goof with fellow singer Harry Styles.