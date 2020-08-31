Spanish singer Rosali­a is the newest MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old recording artist confirmed Monday that she collaborated with MAC Cosmetics on a new lipstick that will help raise funds for women's rights and LGBTQ communities.

"I am so blessed to be part of the #MACVIVAGLAM campaign as the newest Global ambassador for @maccosmetics," Rosali­a said on Instagram.

"This campaign has inspired me since I was a young girl because 100% of the lipstick selling price goes towards local organizations to help those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS, supporting women and girls and helping the LGBTQIA+ community," she added.

The lipstick, called V26, is the 26th lipstick to emerge from the MAC Viva Glam campaign.

"We are beyond proud to join forces with the incomparable Rosali­a, who will elevate the Mac Viva Glam campaign to new levels this year," MAC Viva Glam Fund chairman John Demsey said in a press release.

Rosali­a's lipstick is a matte, bright orange-red that will retail for $19. The money will go to the MAC Viva Glam fund.

"The incredible charisma, energy and strength of Rosali­a is the perfect incarnation of this vibrant, saturated red," MAC Cosmetics director of makeup artistry Baltasar Gonzalez Pinel told Billboard. "Taking it's roots in flamenco, Rosali­a's art mixes genres and emotions -- it takes risks, it is full of generosity, it is pure brilliance."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The MAC Viva Glam campaign has raised over $500 million since its launch in 1994.

Rosali­a is known for the singles "Malamente," "Di mi nombre," "Con Altura" with J Balvin and El Guincho and "TKN" with Travis Scott. She released her second studio album, El mal querer, in November 2018.