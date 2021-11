Rosali­a is joined by The Weeknd in her new music video for Spanish-language single "La Fama."

Rosali­a performs onstage at an upscale party where she starts dancing near The Weeknd who is sitting at a table in the clip released on Thursday.

The Weeknd sings in Spanish and later joins Rosali­a onstage where he tries to kiss her. The singer responds by stabbing him with a dagger.

Actor Danny Trejo also makes a cameo apperance.

"La Fama" will appear on Rosali­a's upcoming album titled Motomami, which will be released in 2022. The track is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Tidal, Deezer and Soundcloud.

Rosali­a and The Weeknd last collaborated on a remix to The Weeknd 's hit single "Blinding Lights."

The Weeknd previously performed in Spanish on Maluma's remix of "Hawai."