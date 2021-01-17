Phil Spector's ex-wife and frequent collaborator Ronnie Spector reacted to the music producer's death with an Instagram post on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a sad day for music and a sad day for me," Ronnie Spector wrote.

"When I was working with Phil Spector, watching him create in the recording studio, I knew I was working with the very best. He was in complete control, directing everyone. So much to love about those days," she continued. "Meeting him and falling in love was like a fairytale. The magical music we were able to make together, was inspired by our love. I loved him madly, and gave my heart and soul to him. As I said many times while he was alive, he was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband. Unfortunately Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio. Darkness set in, many lives were damaged. I still smile whenever I hear the music we made together, and always will. The music will be forever."

The couple married in 1968, but split up in 1972 due to Phil Spector's erratic behavior.

Pop music star Darlene Love also reflected on her complicated working relationship with Phil Spector on Sunday.

"You know, the whole thing was like a bad marriage," Love told Variety. "It's a marriage that was abusive -- not just physically, but mentally. That's what Phil was trying to do with me. He wanted to control not Darlene, but the talent."

She admitted feeling "very sad" at hearing the news that Spector had died Saturday at the age of 81 while he was serving a prison sentence for murdering a woman in 2003.

"I didn't think of hate. I didn't think, 'He deserved it or this should have happened.' I just felt this was a sad way for him to leave this earth," Love said.