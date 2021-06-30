Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne are expecting a baby girl together, the couple announced during a gender reveal video.

"We didn't want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze or thousands even. Some people are idiots," Rousey says in the clip released onto her official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The former UFC and WWE star presented a Pokemon-themed video of an animated egg hatching to announce the baby's gender. The egg hatched to show off a sonogram of their upcoming baby girl, complete with Pokemon video game sound effects.

The couple also added in bloopers, which included a donkey interrupting Rousey as they walked along their Browsey Acres farm.

This will be Rousey's first child. Browne is already the father to sons Kaleo and Keawe from a previous marriage.

Rousey, 34, and Browne, 38, got married in 2017. The duo announced that they were expecting their first child together on YouTube in April.