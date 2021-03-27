Hulu said it is working on a series based on Sarah J. Mass' Court of Thorns and Roses fantasy novel.

"Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu! I'm currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!" Mass wrote on Instagram Friday.

Moore is a writer-producer known for his work on the popular TV shows For All Mankind, Outlander and Battlestar Galactica.

Mass is also the author of the Throne of Glass and Crescent City series of books.

Set in a fairy world, the Court of Thorns and Roses was published in 2015. It is followed by the sequels, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight and A Court of Silver Flames.

No casting for the TV version has been announced.