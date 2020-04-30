Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) and Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) catch up over webcam in a teaser for NBC's upcoming Parks and Recreation reunion special.

Ron tells Leslie that he is holding up inside his cabin and hunting for meat so that he doesn't have to travel to the grocery store in the clip released on Thursday.

Leslie also wants to know if her friend is practicing social distancing.

"I've been practicing social distancing since I was 4-years-old," Ron replies.

The Parks and Recreation reunion special is set to air on NBC Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EDT following The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation at 8 p.m. EDT.

The salute will go behind-the-scenes of the comedy series and highlight memorable moments.

Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich) and Retta (Donna Meagle) will also make appearances during the reunion special as Poehler's Leslie video chats with all of her friends.

The reunion is helping to raise funds for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. The Parks and Recreation cast and crew along with NBCUniversal, State Farm and Subaru of America will be matching donations up to $500,000 through May 21.