This is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter, Blindspotting star Jasmine Cephas Jones, are set to announce the names of this year's Emmy Award nominees during a virtual event on July 13.

In 2020, the Cephas Joneses became the first father-daughter pair to win performance Emmys in the same year.

The Emmys honor excellence in television.

"It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement Thursday.

"So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year's Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television."

The actors will read the names of the nominees aloud, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Emmys.com

The winners will be revealed in a ceremony scheduled to air on CBS on Sept. 19.