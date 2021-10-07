A developmental workshop for Romy and Michele: The Musical, based on the beloved 1997 movie, is being staged in New York City on Oct. 14 and 15.

The film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff , penned the production, which features a new 1980s and '90s-inspired pop music score by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay, the show's representatives said in a press release Wednesday.

Kristin Hanggi -- whose credits include Broadway's Rock of Ages -- is directing the project.

"For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. That's why if we ever do return, even for just one night, it has to be in style. When Romy and Michele are invited to their 10-year reunion, they hatch an outrageous scheme to re-invent themselves and impress their former classmates," a synopsis said.

The film, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, starred Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow as the title characters. The cast also included Alan Cumming, Janeane Garofalo and Justin Theroux.

Next week's theater workshop will feature Brittney Johnson as Romy, Leana Rae Concepcion as Michele, Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Michael Starr as Billy Christianson, Chad Burris as Toby Walters, Telly Leung as Sandy Frink and Tess Soltau as Christie Masters.