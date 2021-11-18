WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns said he was open to facing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I would yes. I don't know if he wants it," Reigns told Fallon on Wednesday after the late night host asked about a potential match against The Rock. Reigns and The Rock both hail from the Anoa'i family of professional wrestlers.

"That's kind of something that we do in our family as far as you know sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform. This is our family business," Reigns continued before he mentioned how he has faced other family members before including his cousin Jey Uso.

Fallon also brought up how The Rock made his WWE debut 25 years ago at Survivor Series 1996, and asked Reigns about rumors that The People's Champion might return at this year's Survivor Series on Sunday.

"I have not heard these rumors and I would think I'm closer than anybody at this point. So I don't know, it's not what I've heard but I also debuted at Survivor Series as well. So there's a nice little tie-in there," Reigns said.

Reigns, who competes on SmackDown, will be facing Raw's WWE Champion Big E Sunday at Survivor Series. The annual event pits the rosters of Raw and SmackDown against each other.

"I'm going against a really great athlete. Big E, he's the WWE Champion. He's the best on Raw but I mean, my work is spoken for. I'm operating at a whole different level, man. So we're going to smack him around," Reigns said.

Reigns additionally invited Fallon to make an appearance at WrestleMania 38, which takes place on April 2 and April 3.