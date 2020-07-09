The Rolling Stones are sharing a previously unheard song with fans.

The British rock band released a music video for the song "Criss Cross" on Thursday.

"Criss Cross" is one of three unheard tracks that will appear on the Rolling Stones' forthcoming reissue of their 1973 album, Goats Head Soup. The two other tracks are "Scarlet," featuring guitar by Jimmy Page, and "All the Rage."

The reissue also features demos, outtakes, lives performances and more.

"This classic album has been restored to its full glory with a new stereo album mix, sourced from the original session files," the Rolling Stones said on Instagram.

The Rolling Stones teased the reissue Wednesday by sharing a "recipe" for Goats Head Soup.

"Something's cooking..." the band said on Instagram.

Goats Head Soup was originally released in August 1973. The album features the singles "Angie"/"Silver Train" and "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)"/"Dancing with Mr. D."

The reissue is slated for release Sept. 4.

The Rolling Stones launched a weekly concert series, Extra Licks, on YouTube in May amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The series features archive concert footage.