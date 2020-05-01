The Rolling Stones will start streaming a weekly concert series.

The British rock band shared plans Friday on Twitter for Extra Licks, a new YouTube series featuring archive concert footage.

Extra Licks kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on the group's YouTube channel. This week's stream will feature extra footage from the band's 2016 concert film Ole Ole Ole!: A Trip Across Latin America.

"The Stones have just announced 'Extra Licks' - a series of special past performances streaming worldwide every Sunday exclusively on YouTube!" the post reads.

The Rolling Stones shared a teaser for the first stream Friday. Each episode will feature rare performance footage, with one future stream to focus on the group's tour in support of its 1994 album, Voodoo Lounge.

The Rolling Stones released a new song, "Living in a Ghost Town," amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic this month. In addition, SiriusXM launched a new channel dedicated to the band Friday.

Pink Floyd and the Grateful Dead are among the other musical acts to launch concert series amid the pandemic. Pink Floyd is streaming archive concert footage on its YouTube channel every Friday.