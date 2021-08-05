Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will be unable to travel with the band on tour following a medical procedure.

The official Rolling Stones Twitter account made the announcement on Thursday. The group is gearing up to resume their No Filter tour in September, after it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it's very disappointing to say the least, but it's also fair to say no one saw this coming," a spokesman for the drummer said in a statement.

Watts will be replaced on the tour by Steve Jordan.

"For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans' suffering caused by COVID I really do not want the many fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancelation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me," Watts said.

Bass player Keith Richards also commented on the situation on Twitter.

"This has been a bit of a blow to all of us, to say the least and we're all wishing for Charlie to have a speedy recovery and to see him as soon as possible. Thank you to Steve Jordan for joining us in the meantime," Richards said.

The No Filter tour was originally set to begin in May 2020. It will now launch on Sept. 26 in St. Louis before wrapping up on Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas.