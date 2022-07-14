Epix announced Thursday that My Life as a Rolling Stone, a four-part docuseries featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richard, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts, will premiere Aug. 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jagger, 78, was an original band member and singer, along with Richards, 78, singer, songwriter and guitarist, drummer Watts, who died last August at age 80, and Wood, 75, who plays slide guitar.

Along with showing their distinct personalities, the docuseries will look at how the rock band formed in 1962 has maintained its longevity, the teasers shows.

Jagger, Richards and Wood are currently on a European summer tour in celebration of their 60th anniversary. Steve Jordan has replaced Watts as drummer on the tour.