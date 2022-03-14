The Rolling Stones announced on Monday a new, European summer tour in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary.

"The Stones just keep on rolling!" the group said on Twitter Monday to announce the tour alongside a video that looks back at their legendary career.

The Sixty tour, which will feature Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, will kick off on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain before it wraps up on July 31 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Steve Jordan will be replacing Rolling Stones drummer Charlier Watts, who died at the age of 80 in August.

Tickets will be available through the official Rolling Stones website.

Here is the full list of dates for The Rolling Stones' 'Sixty' tour

June 1 -- Madrid, Spain, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

June 5 -- Munich, Germany, at Olympic Stadium

June 9 -- Liverpool, U.K., at Anfield Stadium

June 13 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johan Crujiff Arena

June 17 -- Bern, Switzerland, at Wankdorf Stadium

June 21 -- Milan, Italy, at San Siro Stadium

June 25 -- London, U.K., at American Express presents BST Hyde Park

July 3 -- London, U.K., at American Express presents BST Hyde Park

July 11 -- Brussels, Belgium, at King Baudouin Stadium

July 15 -- Vienna, Austria, at Ernst Happel Stadium

July 19 -- Lyon, France, at Groupama Stadium

July 23 -- Paris, France, at Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

July 27 -- Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins-Arena

July 31 -- Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena