Rolling Stones announce 60th anniversary European tour
UPI News Service, 03/14/2022
The Rolling Stones announced on Monday a new, European summer tour in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary.
"The Stones just keep on rolling!" the group said on Twitter Monday to announce the tour alongside a video that looks back at their legendary career.
The Sixty tour, which will feature Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, will kick off on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain before it wraps up on July 31 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
Steve Jordan will be replacing Rolling Stones drummer Charlier Watts, who died at the age of 80 in August.
Tickets will be available through the official Rolling Stones website.
Here is the full list of dates for The Rolling Stones' 'Sixty' tour
June 1 -- Madrid, Spain, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
June 5 -- Munich, Germany, at Olympic Stadium
June 9 -- Liverpool, U.K., at Anfield Stadium
June 13 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johan Crujiff Arena
June 17 -- Bern, Switzerland, at Wankdorf Stadium
June 21 -- Milan, Italy, at San Siro Stadium
June 25 -- London, U.K., at American Express presents BST Hyde Park
July 3 -- London, U.K., at American Express presents BST Hyde Park
July 11 -- Brussels, Belgium, at King Baudouin Stadium
July 15 -- Vienna, Austria, at Ernst Happel Stadium
July 19 -- Lyon, France, at Groupama Stadium
July 23 -- Paris, France, at Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
July 27 -- Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins-Arena
