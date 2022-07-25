Entertainment company Roku announced Monday that it would be launching a new original series, Idea House: Mountain Modern, this Thursday.

The series, which will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel, will feature 11 episodes that will drop weekly through Oct. 13, Roku said.

The series will feature "a husband-and-wife led design-build firm in the Denver, Colo., area that specializes in a style called 'Mountain Modern,'" Roku said.

"Jared and Amber Phifer, the husband-and-wife-led firm embarks on a 4,500-square-foot, expertly-crafted home in the ultra-hot housing market of Denver, Colo.," the entertainment company said in a press release. "Over the course of 11 episodes, the series will cover the construction of their latest Mountain Modern-style home, from drawing-board design to move-in day. The series will also follow other projects the firm is working on, each with its own unique storyline, style, challenges, and homeowners."

Idea House: Mountain Modern was created by the same production team from Roku's home improvement brand This Old House. Beyond its eponymous television show, This Old House also produces a home improvement magazine, as well as podcasts and other forms of media.

The vice president of This Old House, Dan Surratt, called the program "the most beloved home improvement series ever" and expressed his enthusiasm for working on the new show.

"Idea House: Mountain Modern builds upon that legacy in a fresh way, authentically bringing viewers into the world of two young builders as they create memorable home designs in the Colorado Rockies," Surratt said. "We're thrilled to exclusively bring this show to audiences on The Roku Channel."

The Phifers also released statements expressing their eagerness for audiences to see the show.

"We want to rethink our industry. We think there is neglected potential in homes," Jared Phifer said. "We can't wait to bring some truly life-changing renovations to life on Idea House: Mountain Modern."

"We joke about almost like we're dating our clients...because it is a long journey, and there are a lot of ups and downs, and bumps in the road. So we have to have a mutual trust, and we have to have a mutual goal that's the same," Amber Phifer said. "Idea House: Mountain Modern will put the unique and special dynamic between builder and homeowner in full display for viewers."

The Roku Channel also released a short trailer showing off the Phifers working in their mountain habitat.

Idea House: Mountain Modern will be the latest original release for The Roku Channel.

The company that the channel is named for, Roku, manufactures a variety of digital streaming devices, and launched one of the television industry's first set-top boxes.

The Roku Channel says that its streaming platform reached 80 million U.S. households in last quarter of 2021.

The service can be accessed on specified smart TVs as well as some online and mobile devices.

Idea House: Mountain Modern plays off the trend of home improvement shows that can be seen on many different platforms.

This includes shows like Property Brothers, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition as well as entire channels devoted to home improvement such as HGTV.