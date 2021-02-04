'Roger & Hammerstein's Cinderella' with Brandy coming to Disney+
UPI News Service, 02/04/2021
Roger & Hammerstein's Cinderella starring Brandy in the title role is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 12, Disney announced on Thursday.
Roger & Hammerstein's Cinderella originally aired in 1997 as part of ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney. The film earned 7 Emmy Award nominations and was celebrated for its diverse cast and song book.
The film features songs "Impossible," "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago," "A Lovely Night," "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" and more.
Robert Iscove serves as director with a script written by Robert I. Freedman and choreography by Rob Marshall. Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron served as executive producers. Chris Montan was a producer with Robyn Crawford was an associate producer.
