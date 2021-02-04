Roger & Hammerstein's Cinderella starring Brandy in the title role is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 12, Disney announced on Thursday.

Roger & Hammerstein's Cinderella originally aired in 1997 as part of ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney. The film earned 7 Emmy Award nominations and was celebrated for its diverse cast and song book.

Whitney Houston starred as Cinderella's fairy godmother and was joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

The film features songs "Impossible," "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago," "A Lovely Night," "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" and more.

Robert Iscove serves as director with a script written by Robert I. Freedman and choreography by Rob Marshall. Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron served as executive producers. Chris Montan was a producer with Robyn Crawford was an associate producer.