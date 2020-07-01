Roger and Brian Eno are back with new music.

The brothers released a video for the song "Manganese" on Wednesday.

"Manganese" appears on a forthcoming expanded edition of the Eno brothers' Mixing Colours album. The original version was released in March.

The Eno brothers will release the deluxe digital version of Mixing Colours on July 17. The album features six new tracks, "Manganese," "Moss," "Violet," "Vermilion," "Marble" and "Malachite," along with the song "Pewter," previously released as a bonus track in Japan.

The siblings will also release Luminous, a vinyl EP featuring all seven of the new songs, on Aug. 14.

Mixing Colours marked the Eno brothers' first full collaborative album. The pair previously worked together on Brian Eno's Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks and More Music for Films.