Hulu is developing a series based on author Curtis Sittenfeld's alternate history book, Rodham, which follows former first lady and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Sarah Treem , co-creator and showrunner of Showtime's The Affair, is writing and executive producing the series.

Fox 21 Television Studios is producing where Treem has an overall deal. Sittenfeld and Warren Littlefield are also executive producing.

Rodham was published in May and reached the New York Times bestseller list.

The novel imagines an alternate history where Hillary Clinton didn't marry her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and tells the story of an ambitious young woman developing her extraordinary mind.