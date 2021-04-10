Rapper Rod Wave's SoulFly is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Justin Bieber 's Justice, followed by NF's Clouds (The Mixtape) at No. 3, Carrie Underwood 's My Savior at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 7, Young Dolph & Key Glock's Dum and Dummer 2 at No. 8, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 9 and AJR's OK Orchestra at No. 10.