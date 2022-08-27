Rapper Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Beyonce 's Renaissance at No. 3, Meagan Thee Stallion's Traumazine at No. 4 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's The Last Slimeto at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Future's I Never Liked You at No. 9 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 10.