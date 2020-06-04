Rockstar Games announced it will be shut down access to games Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online in honor of George Floyd.

The shut down begins Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT and lasts until 4 p.m. EDT.

"Following the memorial, we hope you will join us in further honoring the many victims of America's racial injustices by supporting their families, black-owned businesses, those marching on the streets, and coalitions through the organizations listed here," Rockstar Games said on Twitter alongside a link to charities that defend civil rights.

Rockstar Games is the latest video game company to show support for Floyd and the protests that have taken place worldwide.

Fortnite, from Epic Games, recently announced that Season 3 of the online multiplayer game will be delayed until June 17, citing the death of Floyd and the protests.

Grand Theft Auto Online is the online mode for Grand Theft Auto V while Red Dead Online is the online mode for Red Dead Redemption 2.