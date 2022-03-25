Rockstar Games is set to launch a new subscription service called GTA+ for Grand Theft Auto Online, the company confirmed Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rockstar said the subscription service will only be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Grand Theft Auto V's online game mode, and the service will launch March 29.

GTA+ will cost $5.99 per month, and it will provide subscribers with a recurring monthly in-game bank deposit of $500,000, ensuring players have plenty of funds to spend in the game's open world.

There also will be a wide range of members-only perks, including exclusive properties, vehicles, upgrades, discounts and cash/RP bonuses. Rockstar also noted that there will be the ability to unlock gameplay updates that players may have missed, suggesting previous time-limited content may become accessible for subscribers.

In addition, GTA+ members will be allowed to purchase members-only Shark Cards that come with extra bonus cash.

Grand Theft Auto V was re-released on next-gen consoles earlier this month. The upgraded version of the popular 2013 game features enhanced graphics and performance boosts.