Rockstar Games announced on Thursday that more fixes are coming to its remasters of classic Grand Theft Auto games.

"New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community's patience and support," the company said on Twitter.

Rockstar Games in November released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The package contains remastered versions of 2001's Grand Theft Auto III, 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and 2004's Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, however, the games were plagued by a number of bugs and glitches.

Rockstar Games in November apologized to fans and released a patch that addressed a number of issues, but many bugs still remained.

In December, the company released a new expansion for Grand Theft Auto Online titled The Contract, which stars Dr. Dre.

Rockstar Games is also set to bring Grand Theft Auto V to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on March 15.