The owl that stowed away in the Christmas tree erected at New York's Rockefeller Center was given a clean bill of health and released back into the wild.

The Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, which cared for the female owl, named Rocky, after she was found in the Christmas tree's branches earlier this month, said veterinarians gave the go-ahead for the tiny saw-whet owl to return to the wild.

The wildlife center shared video on Facebook of Rocky's release in a wooded area of upstate New York.

"She is a tough little bird and we're happy to see her back in her natural habitat," the post said. "We are sure that Rocky will feel your love and support through her journey south."