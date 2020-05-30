Rock musician Bob Kulick -- a guitarist who collaborated with KISS and the late Lou Reed -- has died at age 70, his family confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. Please respect the Kulick Family's privacy during this sad time. RIP," Kulick's brother Bruce Kulick tweeted on Friday.

KISS paid tribute to the musician on Twitter.

"We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time," the band said.

Kulick recorded music for KISS Alive II in 1977 and contributed to 1980's Unmasked, 1982's Killers and Creatures of the Night, as well as lead singer Paul Stanley's eponymous, 1978 solo album. He also performed on Reed's 1975 album, Coney Island Baby.

Yahoo News said no cause of death for Kulick has been disclosed.