The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame located in Cleveland is open to the public Monday after it was closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will have new rules in place for fans to follow when doors open at 11 a.m. EDT. All tickets are available online only with a limited capacity available for every time slot.

Visitors will have to practice safe social distancing, have their temperature checked prior to entry and wear a mask. The museum noted that fans must remain two guitars away from others.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also placed hand sanitizing stations throughout the building, plexiglass shields at registers and is committed to continuous, daily cleaning.

Live music being performed at the location will resume in July on Thursday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been delayed to Nov. 7 in March. It will take place at Public Auditorium in Cleveland and will air live for the first time on HBO at 8 p.m. EDT.

Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.