The induction ceremony was originally scheduled for May 2.
"To protect the health and safety of our inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we've made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible," chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said in a statement.
"Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them," he continued.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, located in Cleveland, opened its doors to the public again in June. The 2020 inductee exhibit will open on Aug. 14.
The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will move to the fall with the 36th annual induction ceremony returning to Cleveland.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.