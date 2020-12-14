Robin Wright's directorial debut, "Land," will come to theaters in the United States on Feb. 12, studio Focus Features announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wright also stars in the film as Edee, a woman searching for meaning in the American wilderness.

Edee retreats to the Rocky Mountains following an unfathomable event. She is saved by a local hunter, portrayed by Demian Bichir, who brings her back from the brink of death.

Kim Dickens also stars. Jesse Chatham and Erin Digman penned the script.

Wright also is an executive producer alongside Marc Turletaub, John Sloss, Steve Farneth, Chad Oakes, Mike Frislev and Eddie Rubin.

Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf are producing.

Wright, best known as an actress, has previously directed several episodes of Netflix's House of Cards, in which she also starred. Land represents her first feature film.

Wright will next be reprising her role as Antiope in Wonder Woman 1984, which comes to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 25.