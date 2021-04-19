Robin Thicke took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 44-year-old singer performed his song "Lucky Star" during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

"Lucky Star" appears on Thicke's eighth studio album, On Earth, and in Heaven. Thicke released the album in February following his father Alan Thicke's death in 2016 and his mentor Andre Harrell's death in May 2020.

In the GMA interview, Thicke confirmed the album is about "turning loss into something beautiful."

"We all go through loss and heartache, and I think after all that loss you want to grieve and you want to honor them. But then you have to get back to celebrating your life and the people that are here," the star said.

"I have three beautiful new children, I have an 11-year-old son, I have a fiancee, my mother and all my friends, so I made sure that I wanted to celebrate the beautiful life I still have around me," he added.

Thicke has three children, daughters Mia, 3, and Lola, 2, and son Luca, 4 months, with his fiancee, April Love Geary, and an 11-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton. He said on GMA that he is staying busy with his three younger children.

"Well, we did three babies in three years, so we're outnumbered and outmaneuvered. We're doing our best," he said.

