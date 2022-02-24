Robin Roberts announced on Thursday that her partner Amber Laign has breast cancer.

Roberts made the announcement in a video uploaded to Instagram. The 61-year-old said she will be missing some episodes of Good Morning America as she supports Laign.

"My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month, and this morning will begin chemotherapy," Roberts said.

"Thankfully the prognosis is good. And we're so grateful to our family and close friends who have known this and have kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others," she continued.

Roberts mentioned that she has been with Laign for 17 years and that Laign supported her during her own battle with breast cancer in 2007.

"It's my turn now, to be there for her as she was for me. That means that I'll be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo," Roberts said.