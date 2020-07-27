Robin Roberts, Amber Laign celebrate 15 years together
UPI News Service, 07/27/2020
Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign celebrated 15 years together on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
Laign, on Sunday, posted a photo of the gift she received from Robin, a collage collecting 15 photos from each year of their relationship.
Roberts reposted what Laign uploaded and wrote to show her Instagram followers.
"Fifteen years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner," Laign said in a lengthy note.
"Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life. I drive you crazy....I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know," Laign continued.
"Beautiful.....absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart.....boo boo. Happy 15th anniversary!" she continued.
Roberts, on her Instagram story, displayed how she also made Laign a gluten-free yellow cake with chocolate frosting and a set of personalized champagne glasses.
"Gift for 15 years is crystal....Soooo...personalized crystal champagne glasses...Robin & Amber. July 26, 2006," Roberts said on her story.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.