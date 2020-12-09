Roadside Attractions is giving a glimpse of the new film Pinocchio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company shared a trailer for the live-action movie Wednesday featuring Italian actors Roberto Benigni (Life is Beautiful) and Federico Ielapi.

The preview shows Geppetto (Benigni), a woodcarver who brings Pinocchio (Ielapi), a wooden puppet to life. Pinocchio experiences the world for the first time and dreams of becoming a real boy.

"Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world of imaginative creatures -- from the belly of a giant fish, to the Land of Toys and the Field of Miracles," an official description reads.

Pinocchio is based on the Carlo Collodi book The Adventures of Pinocchio. The book has been adapted for film several times, including as an animated 1940 film by Disney and a 2002 live-action film directed by and starring Benigni.

The new Pinocchio is directed, co-written and produced by Matteo Garrone. The film premiered in Italy in December 2019 and will open in theaters in the United States on Dec. 25.

Netflix is developing a stop-motion version of Pinocchio directed by Guillermo del Toro.