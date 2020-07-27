Rock musician Robert Plant announced he will release an anthology set, Digging Deep: Subterranea, featuring 30 songs from his career as a solo artist.

Plant, 71, best known as the lead singer and lyric writer for 1970s band Led Zeppelin, said Digging Deep: Subterranea will release Oct. 2, and is timed to coincide with the third season of his podcast, Digging Deep With Robert Plant , which begins Monday.

The musician said the 30 songs on the anthology set span his 11-album career as a solo artist, including "Hurting Kind," "Shine All Around," "Ship of Fools" and "Wreckless Love."

Previously unreleased tracks on the two-disc set include "Nothing Takes the Place of You" and "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up -- Part 1)."

The anthology includes collaborations with Patty Griffin, Jimmy Page, Phil Collins, Buddy Miller, Nigel Kennedy and Richard Thompson, among others.

Plant said the anthology will be released under his own Es Paranza label.