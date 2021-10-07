Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are back with new music.

Plant, 73, and Krauss, 50, released the song "High and Lonesome" on Thursday.

"High and Lonesome" appears on Plant and Krauss' forthcoming album, Raise the Roof. The album is Plant and Krauss' second collaborative album following Raising Sand, released in 2007.

"High and Lonesome" is the sole new original song on Raise the Roof. The remaining songs are covers of less familiar songs by well-known artists, including Merle Haggard, the Everly Brothers and Allen Toussaint.

Plant and Krauss released a first single from Raise the Roof, a cover of Randy Weeks' "Can't Let Go," in August.

"Finally the doors are open and after 14 years here's a sequel to Raising Sand. Full of interesting curves and great musicality in the company of great musicians, we 'Raise the Roof,'" Plant tweeted at the time.

Plant and Krauss' first album, Raising Sand, won six Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. The pair will release Raise the Roof on Nov. 19 and support the album with a tour in 2022.

Plant is best known as the frontman of Led Zeppelin.