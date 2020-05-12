The Batman star Robert Pattinson says he's energized by anticipation for the film.

The 33-year-old actor discussed the upcoming movie, directed by Matt Reeves , in the June issue of GQ magazine.

Pattinson portrays the title character in The Batman, a role previously played by Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and other actors. Pattinson said he's developed his own interpretation of the superhero.

"I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character," the actor said.

"You've seen this sort of lighter version, you've seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where's my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it?" he added.

Pattinson said he's embraced the fact that Batman is a "legacy part" with a passionate and opinionated fanbase.

"There are so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it's even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit," the star said.

"It's different from when you're doing a part and there's a possibility that no one will even see it," he added. "In some ways it's, I don't know... It makes you a little kind of spicy."

Pattinson will also star in Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet, slated for release in July.