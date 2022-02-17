Pattinson stars as Batman/Bruce Wayne in The Batman, which comes to theaters on March 4.
"I wanted to do a radically different thing to all the other Batmen," Pattinson said about his Batman voice on Wednesday.
"I just thought everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing. I'm like, I'm going to do the opposite. I'm going to go really whispery. I tried to do it for the first like two weeks and it just looked absolutely atrocious. They told me to stop doing it," the actor continued.
Pattinson said he discovered from a costume designer that former Batman actor Christian Bale had also attempted to do a more whispery voice for the character before it was changed.
"You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on and you have to speak in a certain way.," he continued.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.