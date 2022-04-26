The Batman is officially getting a sequel, with Robert Pattinson set to return as Gotham's Caped Crusader and Matt Reeves as the director.

Warner Bros. announced its plans for the sequel during its Tuesday presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show that features the largest gathering of theater owners. Reeves was on hand to reveal the news that he will write and direct the film, but he didn't provide any details about the sequel.

No release date was announced for the film.

"Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision that clearly resonated with audiences and with your incredible support, shattered box office records around the world," Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said.

"Which is one of the reasons I'm excited to break the news that Matt, Rob Pattinson and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2."

The Batman debuted on the big screen in March and kicked off with $134 million domestically over its first weekend. Those ticket sales still rank as the biggest opening weekend of the year, with the superhero movie becoming just the second pandemic-era film to cross the $100 million mark in its first weekend.

The film has grossed more than $759 million globally, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Pattinson wore the cape and cowl for the first time as the iconic DC Comics superhero. His foes in The Batman included Riddler, played by Paul Dano, and Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, also known as Penguin, played by Colin Farrell.

Zoe Kravitz played Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, while Andy Serkis portrayed Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's butler and confidant.

As Emmerich noted at CinemaCon, the entire cast is expected to return for the sequel.