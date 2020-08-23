Warner Bros. Pictures released a teaser for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, who, in this incarnation of the tale, is a vigilante detective.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2 1/2-minute preview, which has already gotten nearly 7 million views, was unveiled at the virtual DC Fandome event on Saturday.

It shows Gotham as a dreary, chaotic city where The Batman challenges villains.

He beats up one thug after he asks The Batman what he is.

"I am vengeance," he declares.

The Batman was written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig, with Reeves directing.