Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez continue fueling dating rumors at 'Dancing with the Stars' finale
By Steven Rogers, 11/26/2025
Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez are doing little to dispel speculation about a budding romance, with the pair sharing multiple sweet moments both before and after his Dancing with the Stars Season 34 victory.
On Tuesday, November 26 the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy alongside his professional partner Witney Carson -- and throughout the day, the 19-year-old actress and former DWTS Season 32 champion was spotted supporting him at nearly every turn.
Hours before the finale aired, Xochitl was spotted greeting Robert outside his trailer with a big bouquet of flowers, according to photos obtained by TMZ.
She then reportedly spent time backstage with Robert and his family, watching him practice for his final freestyle performance.
Then, after Robert's victory was announced, he shared an embrace with Xochitl on the ballroom floor. In a video taken by People, eagle-eyed fans suggested that as they pulled away, Robert appeared to say, "See you soon" to Xochitl.
"I am so incredibly proud of you two," Xochitl also wrote via her Instagram Stories after Dancing with the Stars' newest champions were announced, tagging both Robert and Witney. "What a season! â¤ï¸ âœ¨"
Chemistry on the Dance Floor
The dating rumors intensified after Xochitl joined Robert for a special performance during Dancing with the Stars' 20th birthday celebration episode on November 11. The pair performed a Jive to "Dance with Me Tonight" by Olly Murs for the Relay Dance round.
Judge Derek Hough remarked on the pair's undeniable chemistry during the Dancing with the Starsbroadcast, and his partner Witney gave a knowing look that prompted fans to speculate about a potential romance.
"I think people know this already, but just how energetic he is," Xochitl told Entertainment Tonight about working with Robert.
"We had a rehearsal without Witney because they were filming something special. It was just Robert and I for three hours, and 'Oh my God!' Witney taught him a thing or two because he was drilling me in the nicest way possible."
When asked by TMZ last month whether he and Xochitl were dating, Robert remained coy about his love life.
"Oh my gosh, we had the best time [and] that dance was so much fun," he told the outlet.
"It was so cool to do two such distinct dances. One that was really slow and heartfelt, and then the dance with Xochitl, which was just like energy and fun. She's the best. It's been really, really great."
He declined to confirm whether they were in a relationship.
Navigating Dating in the Spotlight
During a recent interview with The New York Times, Robert acknowledged the challenges of dating in the public eye.
"Holy moly, that's so challenging to navigate," he explained.
"Anything you do will be on TikTok the next day. I never change what I say, what I do, who I am one bit, wherever I am [and I have] no persona to hide behind. It's just me, and I stand by who I am."
Earlier in the season, Witney joked about the influx of dating interest Robert has received.
"Girls, I love ya, thank you for the applications through somehow my email and flooding the DMs," the dancing pro wrote on her Instagram Stories.
"If I could line you all up with Robert, I would because you're all 10/10 perfect cuties."
She added, "Robert for The Bachelor?! Idk this is too stressful for me to handle lol!"
What Robert Is Looking For
In September, Robert opened up to People about his ideal relationship, drawing inspiration from his parents' love story.
"My mom and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that's also how my sister met her husband," he explained, referring to his late father Steve Irwin and mother Terri, as well as his sister Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell.
"I've been saying, when is that going to happen for me?! I'm still waiting for it. That American tourist is not quite lined up."
While the status of Robert and Xochitl's connection remains unconfirmed, their continued interactions and public support for one another have only intensified fan speculation about whether they're more than friends.