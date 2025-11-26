Disney/Eric McCandless

By Steven Rogers, 11/26/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

Chemistry on the Dance Floor

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Navigating Dating in the Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

What Robert Is Looking For

Steven Rogers is a senior entertainment reporter for Reality TV World and been covering the reality TV genre for two decades.