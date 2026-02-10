Reports swirled in the middle of the season that Robert had a big crush on Dancing with the Stars Troupe member Hailey Bills.
He was also briefly rumored to be dating Xochitl Gomez, 19, who won Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars and attended the reality dancing competition's Season 34 finale.
TMZ had published photos of Xochitl holding a bouquet of flowers as she greeted Robert outside of his trailer.
But the actress later confirmed she's single during a Dancing with the Stars TikTok livestream late last year.
Although The Bachelor skipped its usual January premiere date following Grant Ellis' season, the show is expected to return with its 30th season eventually.
Until then, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul will be starring on The Bachelorette's 22nd season when it premieres March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Robert recently told People that his parents -- the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, who died in 2006, and his wife Terri Irwin -- provided him with the "perfect" example of what a relationship should look like.
"I look at my mom, I look at my dad, and I'm like, 'That's it. That's who I want to be,'" Robert gushed.
Robert also said he admires his sister Bindi Irwin's marriage to Chandler Powell.
"My mom and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that's also how my sister met her husband," Robert explained.
"I've been saying, 'When is that going to happen for me?!' I'm still waiting for it. That American tourist is not quite lined up."