Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 winner Robert Irwin has addressed speculation he very possibly could be the next The Bachelor star.

In terms of a potential return to reality TV in general, Robert told Entertainment Tonight, "Honestly, never say never. I'm in this realm right now where I'm like, never say never."

ET pointed out how Robert's answer was going to fuel the rumors that he may star on a future The Bachelor season.

"Dangit! Oh no!" Robert quipped with a big, playful smile.

In terms of becoming The Bachelor's next leading man, Robert teased, "You know what? Watch this space. Who knows."

"It's a strange world," the 22-year-old wildlife conservationist added. "Anything could happen."

Robert admitted, however, some of the rumors that had circulated while he competed on Dancing with the Stars late last year were a bit shocking.

"I feel like some of the rumors flying around during Dancing with the Stars, like, 'Robert's going to be the next Bachelor,' I'm like, 'Oh my goodness,'" he recalled.

"I'm a zookeeper. I'm an animal conservationist. That's my thing. My world is very different from most of the things that are reported on about me."

Robert also confessed his life is "a lot more boring" than fans might think.

"It's exciting when it comes to animals! I mean, I'm jumping on crocs and catching snakes and rescuing koalas, but when it comes to that side of it, I'm honestly pretty vanilla," he said.

Since Robert was essentially America's sweetheart on Dancing with the Stars, which he won alongside pro partner Witney Carson, fans were constantly wondering about his dating life.
Reports swirled in the middle of the season that Robert had a big crush on Dancing with the Stars Troupe member Hailey Bills.

He was also briefly rumored to be dating Xochitl Gomez, 19, who won Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars and attended the reality dancing competition's Season 34 finale.

TMZ had published photos of Xochitl holding a bouquet of flowers as she greeted Robert outside of his trailer.

But the actress later confirmed she's single during a Dancing with the Stars TikTok livestream late last year.

Although The Bachelor skipped its usual January premiere date following Grant Ellis' season, the show is expected to return with its 30th season eventually.

Until then, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul will be starring on The Bachelorette's 22nd season when it premieres March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Robert recently told People that his parents -- the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, who died in 2006, and his wife Terri Irwin -- provided him with the "perfect" example of what a relationship should look like.

"I look at my mom, I look at my dad, and I'm like, 'That's it. That's who I want to be,'" Robert gushed.

Robert also said he admires his sister Bindi Irwin's marriage to Chandler Powell.

"My mom and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that's also how my sister met her husband," Robert explained.

"I've been saying, 'When is that going to happen for me?!' I'm still waiting for it. That American tourist is not quite lined up."

In addition to a stint on Dancing with the Stars, Robert also co-hosts the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

Robert and his family also starred on Crikey! It's the Irwins from 2018 to 2022.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

