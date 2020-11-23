Robert Garland, a screenwriter and producer who penned the scripts for The Electric Horseman and No Way Out, has died at the age of 83.

Robert Garland's son Michael Garland confirmed his father's death, which was caused by complications from dementia.

Robert Garland started out as a talent coordinator for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1969 and later helped pen Carson's monologues.

He wrote the screenplay for 1979's The Electric Horseman which starred Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, and was directed by Sydney Pollack.

Robert Garland's script for No Way Out was based on the 1946 Kenneth Fearing novel The Big Clock. The film, from director Roger Donaldson and produced by Garland, starred Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman and Sean Young.

Robert Garland additionally wrote films The Big Blue, an early draft of The Fifth Element and did uncredited work on Tootsie and Pretty Woman.

He also wrote scripts for television shows such as That Girl, The Bill Cosby Show, Love, American Style, The Bob Newhart Show and Sanford and Son.

Robert Garland is survived by Michael Garland, daughter-in-law Hedda Garland and grandsons Jonah and Felix.