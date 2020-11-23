Robert Garland's script for No Way Out was based on the 1946 Kenneth Fearing novel The Big Clock. The film, from director Roger Donaldson and produced by Garland, starred Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman and Sean Young.
Robert Garland additionally wrote films The Big Blue, an early draft of The Fifth Element and did uncredited work on Tootsie and Pretty Woman.
He also wrote scripts for television shows such as That Girl, The Bill Cosby Show, Love, American Style, The Bob Newhart Show and Sanford and Son.
Robert Garland is survived by Michael Garland, daughter-in-law Hedda Garland and grandsons Jonah and Felix.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.