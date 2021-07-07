Robert Downey Sr. died Tuesday night at age 85. His son, Robert Downey Jr. made the announcement on his own Instagram account.

Downey Sr. had been suffering from Parkinson's Disease. He died in his sleep, according to his son's post.

"He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout," Downey Jr. wrote. "Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Rogers-Downey is Downey Sr.'s widow, and Downey Jr.'s stepmother. Downey Sr. was previously married to Laura Ernst and Elsie Downey, Downey Jr.'s mother.

"According to my stepmom's calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years," Downey Jr. joked.

Downey Sr. directed feature films from 1964 to 2005 including The Sweet Smell of Sex, Putney Swope, Up the Academy and Hugo Pool. As an actor, he appeared in movies such as To Live and Die in L.A., Hail Caesar, Boogie Nights and Magnolia.

With Elsie Downey, he also had a daughter, Allyson Downey.