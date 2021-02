CBS has announced the guests for Sunday's A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition.

Set to appear are actor Robert Downey Jr. , actress Tiffany Haddish and the rock band Metallica.

Late Show star Stephen Colbert will host the special, which is scheduled to air following the late local news after CBS Sports' broadcast of Super Bowl LV.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the NFL's championship game in Tampa, Fla.

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd will headline the halftime show.