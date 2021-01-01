Iron Man icon Robert Downey Jr. shared on Facebook on Friday a funny video of him celebrating the end of 2020.

"Who else is ready to jump on in to 2021? Here's to the new year ... #happynewyear #2021 ([camera emoji] @jimmy_rich ) #rip @eddievanhalen," the 55-year-old actor captioned the outdoor video.

The 30-second clip shows Downey Jr. -- dressed in a white sweatsuit and sneakers and plaid hat -- jumping into a mud puddle that has accumulated on the tarp of what appears to be a child's pool or sandbox as several people look on.

Van Halen's rock anthem "Jump" plays in the background as Downey Jr. dances, kicks the water, sullies his clothes and lip syncs to the song.

A handwritten sign that says, "Go Mad," can partially be seen in the video.