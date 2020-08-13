101 Studios released the trailer Thursday for The War With Grandpa, starring Robert De Niro and Oakes Fegley.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tim Hill-directed movie's updated wide release date amid COVID-19 pandemic is Oct. 9, in conjunction with financier Brookdale Studios, which originally set release for Sept. 18. Hill previously directed The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

The plot revolves around a dispute, or "declaration of war," over a room after a child, Peter, played by Fegley, has to share his room with his recently widowed grandpa, Ed, played by De Niro. The theme is comical with Peter devising a series of pranks to drive Ed out of his room and a dodgeball fight.

Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour and Laura Marano also star.

The War With Grandpa is based on Robert Kimmel Smith's award-winning book of the same name. Matt Ember and Tom Astle wrote the film version, featuring the original song, "Point of War," by cast member Marano.

"The War With Grandpa is a labor of love because the book was read and pitched to me by my then 8-year-old son, Tre," Rosa Peart, producer and co-founder of Marro Media Company said in a statement. "We wanted to make a film where everyone of all ages can watch and enjoy. We are excited to introduce the next generation of kids to a once in a generation actor .... Mr. De Niro."