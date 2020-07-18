Rob Schneider's first Netflix original, stand-up comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, is set to premiere one the streaming service on Aug. 11.

A press release said the show "gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes."

It also includes a duet performance between Schneider and singer-songwriter Elle King, his daughter with his ex-girlfriend London King.

Schneider, a Saturday Night Live alum who is of Filipino descent, has been married to television producer Patricia Azarcoya Schneider since 2011. They are the parents of daughters Miranda, 8, and Madeline, 3.

The family starred in a Netflix sitcom called Real Rob, which ran two seasons 2015-17.