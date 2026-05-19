The twist designed by YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, for example, increased the prize money from $1 million to $2 million after Rick Devens risked his spot in the game by flipping a coin.
But comedian and talk show host Jimmy Fallon's twist forced Christian Hubicki to vote for himself after he failed to finish a puzzle in a certain amount of time, and the rest of the tribe followed suit.
With theSurvivor finale fast approaching on May 20, Rob reflected on the game so far in an interview withPeople and discussed the twist he really enjoyed as well as the one he's not a fan of.
Rob -- a five-time Survivor castaway who won Survivor: Redemption Island in 2011 -- shared, "Survivortakes a lot of swings. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. I don't love all of them."
The runner-up of Survivor: All-Stars continued, "Some of them didn't really play out, like the Billie Eilish Idol. Like, I love to hear that Billie Eilish is a fan of Survivor, but to not see it play out -- or not yet anyway -- I almost feel like maybe if it doesn't play, then leave it on the cutting room floor, right?"
During the early days of Survivor 50, castaways Genevieve Mushaluk and Christian Hubicki -- who were on different tribes -- each found a "Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol" at camp.
The players were instructed to send their idol to someone on an opposing tribe, while keeping their identity hidden from the recipient. If the recipient was voted out, the idol would boomerang back to the original finder.
Genevieve passed her idol to Ozzy Lusth, while Christian sent his idol to Aubry Bracco; however, both Genevieve and Christian were eliminated from the game before they could reap any benefit from the idol.
Rob shared how he's rooting for Jonathan to win the game, especially because Rob had mentored the competition beast for four years in the real world before Survivor 50 commenced filming.
"[He'd ask] everything. 'What should I do in this situation?' I was like, 'Listen, bro, you can't play as me. I can't tell you what I would do, but I can tell you what I would do if I were you in different scenarios,'" Rob recalled.
"We kind of went over different things. I give him a lot of credit. He's doing great."
Rob most recently appeared on Season 3 of The Traitors and launched a YouTube show, "Everything's a Competition," with his former co-star Dylan Efron, who also competed on Dancing with the Stars last year.